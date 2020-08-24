Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns from Liberty University :

Jerry Falwell, Jr.—the controversial president of Liberty University—resigned on Monday several hours after a news story was published that alleged that he and his wife Becki, had a sexual relationship with a business associate, reported Religion News Service.

Falwell—an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump—had been placed on indefinite leave after posting an Instagram photo of him posing with his arm around a woman at a party with their zippers down and midriffs showing.

Liberty is a private evangelical university located in Virginia that was founded by Falwell’s father.