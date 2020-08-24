Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell, Jr.—the controversial president of Liberty University—resigned on Monday several hours after a news story was published that alleged that he and his wife Becki, had a sexual relationship with a business associate, reported Religion News Service.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Falwell—an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump—had been placed on indefinite leave after posting an Instagram photo of him posing with his arm around a woman at a party with their zippers down and midriffs showing.
Liberty is a private evangelical university located in Virginia that was founded by Falwell’s father.