Gallaudet U and Apple Collaborate to Boost Accessibility for Students With Disabilities

Gallaudet U and Apple Collaborate to Boost Accessibility for Students With Disabilities

Gallaudet University and Apple have begun a “multifaceted collaboration” intended to make learning more accessible, especially for students of color with disabilities, announced Gallaudet President Dr. Roberta J. Cordano in a letter published yesterday alongside a video translation in American Sign Language (ASL).

“Gallaudet will be the first university to participate in a new Apple scholarship program for students of color with disabilities,” wrote Cordano. “This will help bring new opportunities for our students and strengthen Gallaudet’s leadership in science, technology, and other related fields.”

Among other plans, the school will provide an iPad Pro along with SmartFolio and an Apple Pencil to all of its faculty and students, including students at the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center. According to Cordano, the technology and support of Apple will help students design bilingual apps in ASL and English.

“Gallaudet has been at the forefront of advancing education and acceptance of Deaf culture in this country for more than 150 years,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. “We are honored to work together with this incredible institution to create even more opportunities for Gallaudet students and for all underserved and underrepresented communities.”

