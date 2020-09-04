Instead, Fauci recommended that, if a university has the resources and space, it should isolate infected students on campus.

“Some colleges have the capability of a dorm or a couple of floors of a dorm where they could keep people who are infected,” Fauci said. “Keep them at the university in a place that’s sequestered enough from the other students so that you don’t get a cluster in the university, but don’t have them go home, because they could be spreading it in their home state.”

But, according to NBC, professor of bioethics at NYU Langone Health, Dr. Art Caplan, argues the opposite. He believes sending infected students home is the safer option, since it may be easier for parents to restrict their children’s movements and they may have better access to medical care. Plus, he added that cafeteria workers and other support staff members on campus wouldn’t be put at risk.

“The college housing experience was not built for plagues,” said Caplan. “They’re going to wander. They’re going to visit each other. They’re going to go into town. They’re going to sneak off and have a party. This is what they do.”

Meanwhile, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, echoed Fauci’s advice, warning governors on Monday that college students could become the cause of outbreaks beyond campuses if they return to their hometowns, said NBC.