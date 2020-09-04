College Promise, ETS Report Identifies the Needs of Five Student Populations :

The College Promise and Educational Testing Service (ETS) have published the results of a multi-year study intended to identify and understand the “supports and services” essential to student success in five different student populations: traditional students (high school to college – predominantly first generation); new and returning adult students ; DREAMers ; student veterans ; and justice-impacted students .

“This report allowed us to take a comprehensive look at some of the unique challenges that impact diverse student populations, but it also provided an opportunity for us to reimagine new opportunities to better support these students,” said Dr. Catherine M. Millett, senior research scientist for the ETS Policy Evaluation & Research Center.

One of the study’s main takeaways is that U.S. colleges and universities have an affordability problem, “driving both access and completion crises that are felt acutely by underserved populations.” The reports authors suggests that, in addition to removing barriers to federal and state financial aid, institutions intentionally build “ecosystems of supports” that enable student success.