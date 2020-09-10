Citadel Chairman Resigns Amid Threats of Ouster :

Fred Price Jr., the Citadel’s board chairman resigned Wednesday when he sat down to testify before a state legislative screening panel, The Post and Courier reported.

Price has faced criticism from Republican state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Citadel graduate, who opposed a new school policy – called the sophomore shuffle – “that moved freshmen into new companies for their sophomore years to curb hazing,” The Post and Courier reported.

According to The Post and Courier, Goldfinch called for Price to step down earlier this month, threatening to introduce legislation that would push him out.

Price spoke to the state College and University Trustee Screening Commission very briefly, saying he would resign Dec. 31.

According to The Post and Courier, Goldfinch has said he felt Price did not convey to the board the displeasure of alumni about the sophomore shuffle that ended cadets remaining in the same company during their time at The Citadel.

During his legislative testimony in February, Price said he did not agree with the sophomore shuffle but that he supported it to back school leaders who developed the plan, The Post and Courier reported.