GWU Professor Resigns Amidst Backlash Over Years Of Lying About Being Black :

CNN reported that George Washington University (GWU) announced that Dr. Jessica Krug has resigned from her faculty position at the university. This resignation came less than a week after university officials decided that she would not be teaching this semester after it was revealed that she had been lying for years about being Black.

“Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week,” GWU said in a statement.

The statement continued, “We hope that with this update our community can begin to heal and move forward.”

Krug’s resignation comes after backlash from her September 3 essay, in which she “admitted to masquerading as North African, African American and ‘Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness’ throughout her adult life. She is, she said, actually White, Jewish and from Kansas City,” CNN reported.

One GWU student who had a class with Krug told CNN she fronted as an Afro-Latina woman from the Bronx.

Krug apologized for her “continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity,” saying she was wrong, unethical, immoral, anti-Black and colonial.