Maryland Delegate Plans To Propose Bill Granting State HBCUs More Autonomy :

Maryland Delegate Julian Ivey wants to give the state’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) greater independence by separating their governance from the University System of Maryland, Delmarva Now reported.

According to Delmarva Now, the bill – which Ivey said is still being drafted – if passed by the General Assembly would grant autonomy to University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Bowie State University and Coppin State University.

The bill, Ivey said, would help correct funding disparities among state institutions.

Ivey said his proposal would give the universities their own Board of Regents, “so that university leaders answer to ‘individuals who have attended HBCUs, who are invested in HBCUs,’” Delmarva Now reported.

Unlike the other institutions, Morgan State University is a public HBCU but has its own governing board. In 2016, the General Assembly passed a bill that prohibited Morgan State from being included in the University System of Maryland.