Numotion Foundation Creates Scholarship Fund For Black Students With Disabilities :

The Numotion Foundation has established the Numotion Foundation Scholarship Fund in partnership with United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to provide tuition and housing assistance for African American students living with mobility-related disabilities, HME Business reported.

According to HME Business, the foundation has committed $20,000 for the next three years – a total contribution of $60,000.

Eligible applicants must have a grade point average of 2.75 or greater, provide a letter of recommendation and statement of career interests and can be in any stage of the process of pursuing a four-year at a qualifying institution, HME Business reported.

UNCF will administer the scholarship program.

“We greatly appreciate this donation to support physically challenged college students attend the college they want to go to,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF president and CEO. “Gifts like this one from the Numotion Foundation move all of us forward towards better futures for us all, and we thank the Foundation for investing in deserving, talented students who will help pay it forward for others.”

“Everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their interests and purpose through higher education,” said Mike Swinford, Numotion Foundation president and CEO of Numotion. “The Foundation is honored to partner with UNCF to help relieve the financial challenges to achieving a college degree and ensure deserving students have the support they need to be successful.”