Black Students Protest Racism at Kent State University - Higher Education

Black Students Protest Racism at Kent State University

Black students protested at Kent State University Thursday, calling the school’s response to repeated racist messages painted on a campus rock lackluster, Cleveland.com reported.

According to Cleveland.com, a group called Black United Students issued a set of demands to the university that called on university officials to address systemic racism.

Junior Maria Finney has been dismayed over the racist messages painted at least three times since mid-August, the most recent over Labor Day weekend, Cleveland.com reported. Such messages included, “Blacks have no home here” and #silvermeadows – Silver Meadows Apartments are commonly referred to as the “projects” of Kent, according to Cleveland.com.

After the second incident, Kent State said it would form an Anti-Racism Task Force.

 

