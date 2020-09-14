Peyton Manning’s Peyback Foundation Create Scholarships at Four HBCUs :

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Peyback Foundation has endowed six scholarships at four Historically Black Colleges and

Universities (HBCUs) in Louisiana and two in Tennessee, according to a report Sunday from ESPN, GoVols247 reported.

Grambling State University, Southern University, Tennessee State, Fisk University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Dillard University in New Orleans received the scholarships.

“The Peyback Foundation is honored to partner with these six colleges to honor distinguished alumni and staff members, and to help college students at these schools now and many years to come. Really, for perpetuity,” the Foundation said in a statement.