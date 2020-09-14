Peyton Manning’s Peyback Foundation Create Scholarships at Four HBCUs - Higher Education

Higher Education News and Jobs
Peyton Manning’s Peyback Foundation Create Scholarships at Four HBCUs

September 14, 2020 | :
by

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Peyback Foundation has endowed six scholarships at four Historically Black Colleges and

Peyton Manning (Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Universities (HBCUs) in Louisiana and two in Tennessee, according to a report Sunday from ESPN, GoVols247 reported.

Grambling State University, Southern University, Tennessee State, Fisk University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Dillard University in New Orleans received the scholarships.

“The Peyback Foundation is honored to partner with these six colleges to honor distinguished alumni and staff members, and to help college students at these schools now and many years to come. Really, for perpetuity,” the Foundation said in a statement.

