Loyola University New Orleans Hires New VP of Equity and Inclusion :

Dr. Kedrick Perry has been hired as the new vice president of equity and inclusion today at Loyola University in New Orleans.

He will report directly to university President Tania Tetlow and lead diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Loyola.

“I recognize the groundswell of support that my office has in the Loyola community and I look forward to increasing the visibility and capacity of the office, as well as our approaches for enhancing belongingness across campus,” said Perry.

Loyola New Orleans has a student body of more than 50% students of color.

Perry holds a doctorate in higher education from the University of Virginia, a Master of Public Administration and a graduate certificate in nonprofit management from North Carolina State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Perry has held diversity-oriented positions prior to Loyola, including serving as head of diversity and outreach at the National Science Foundation’s Center for Energy Efficient Electronics Science and in the Office of Graduate Student Diversity Programs at the University of Virginia.