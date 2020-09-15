Missing Alabama State University Student Found Dead :

Missing Alabama State University student Adam Dowdell Jr. has been found dead, al.com reported.

About 2:45 p.m. Monday, police responded after receiving a report of a possible body found. The body was moved to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy and was officially identified as Dowdell, said Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman.

Coleman said the circumstances of Dowdell’s death remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and no additional information is being released, al.com reported.

Dowdell – a transfer student majoring in physical education – was in his second year at ASU. He has been missing since Sept. 8.

Early Wednesday, Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, “started receiving messages from his friends that he had not returned to his dorm room and that no one had heard from him.” Cohill said she has “learned that on Tuesday night that he left with another student saying he was going to get cash from the bank.”

Cohill said the family has been unable to track Dowdell’s phone.

ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. released a statement Monday night about Dowdell’s death.

“We all had hoped for a different outcome,” Ross said. “Losing a student is always difficult, and the Hornet Nation is in mourning over his death. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Adam’s mother and the rest of his family and friends as they face this tragic loss.”