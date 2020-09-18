7th Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit and Law Expo Begins Virtually Sep. 24 - Higher Education

7th Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit and Law Expo Begins Virtually Sep. 24

September 18, 2020
by

The 7th annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit and Law Expo will be entirely virtual and will take place from Thursday, Sep. 24 to Sunday, Sep. 27, according to the Summit’s founder, Evangeline Mitchell.

The event is the “only major national pre-law event created especially for HBCU students and alumni interested in becoming lawyers.”

Evangeline M. Mitchell

Registration for the event is free and can be found here.

Featured keynote speakers include – among others – A. Zachary Faison, Jr., president of Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida and Maryland District Court Judge Zuberi Williams.

The event will come with virtual networking opportunities, workshops, panels, live Q&As, master classes, a virtual law expo, various small group sessions for law specializations and the chance to hear from the deans from the 6 HBCU law schools.

“How to Become a Competitive Applicant in the Law School Admissions Process,” “How We Scored High on the LSAT” and “Financing Law School/Paying for Law School,” are among the panel and workshops to be offered.

