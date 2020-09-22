UHD Launches Call me MISTER Program :

The University of Houston-Downtown’s Department of Urban Education (UHD) has become the first university in the state of Texas to participate in the national Call Me MISTER (Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) program, an effort to bring more men of color into the teaching profession.

The program–a collaboration between UHD, Clemson University and Houston Independent School District–is aimed at recruiting male high school students of color into the teaching field.

Research has shown that lack of teacher diversity is often a factor in gaps in academic completion and achievement among minority students.

“I am thrilled about starting the Call me MISTER program in the College of Public Service at the University of Houston Downtown,” said Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, dean of the College of Public Service at UHD. “This program was built on our strong collaborative relationship with Houston Independent School District and a joint desire to recruit, mentor, train and employ more men of color in our public school system.”