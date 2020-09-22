Nearly 160 Providence College Students Test Positive for COVID-19 :

Nearly 160 students at Providence College have tested positive for the coronavirus, a school spokesman said Monday, Boston.com reported.

Student testing over the weekend confirmed 34 new cases, spokesman Steven Maurano said, adding that no students have been hospitalized.

Last week, the president of Providence College, which has approximately 4,800 students, announced that the school “would switch to remote-only learning for at least two weeks after more than 120 students, most of whom live off campus, tested positive in three days.”

The outbreak is under investigation by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“We are at a stage of community transmission of the virus, meaning that it can be very difficult to definitively say how someone got sick, or how an outbreak started,” department spokesman Joseph Wendelken told The Boston Globe.