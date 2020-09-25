University of Delaware Announces Layoffs, Other Measures to Address Budget Deficit :

The University of Delaware (UD) announced layoffs, voluntary retirement program and staff hour reductions to help address a budget deficit of about $250 million this year, a significant revenue loss in addition to increased expenses from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Delaware Online.

UD administrators are also in conversation with the union to negotiate how many staff members will choose to take the voluntary retirement or reduced hours, university spokesperson, Andrea Boyle Tippett said.

,Campus departments are also being asked to scale back spending. Non-academic units are being asked to cut budgets by 25% to 35%, while academic units must cut by 15%.