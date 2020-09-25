University of Delaware Announces Layoffs, Other Measures to Address Budget Deficit - Higher Education

Higher Education News and Jobs
University of Delaware Announces Layoffs, Other Measures to Address Budget Deficit

September 25, 2020 | :
by

The University of Delaware (UD) announced layoffs, voluntary retirement program and staff hour reductions to help address a budget deficit of about $250 million this year, a significant revenue loss in addition to increased expenses from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Delaware Online.

University of DelawareUD administrators are also in conversation with the union to negotiate how many staff members  will choose to take the voluntary retirement or reduced hours, university spokesperson, Andrea Boyle Tippett said.

,Campus departments are also being asked to scale back spending. Non-academic units are being asked to cut budgets by 25% to 35%, while academic units must cut by 15%.

 

