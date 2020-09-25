Trump Administration Sends 250K COVID-19 Tests to 41 HBCUs :

A White House official said the administration has shipped more than 250,000 rapid coronavirus tests to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), according to The Hill.

Officials said that the first shipment included 250,000 rapid tests for 41 colleges and universities, including Howard University.

White House officials said they expect to deliver another 300,000 tests to 65 more HBCUs not covered by the initial distribution soon. These would include enough kits to test all students, staff and faculty, as well as to test between 5-10% of students weekly — for every university.