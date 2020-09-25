RIT Requires Flu Vaccinations for On-Campus Students, Faculty and Staff - Higher Education

RIT Requires Flu Vaccinations for On-Campus Students, Faculty and Staff

September 25, 2020
The Rochester Institute of Technology is requiring those who will be on-campus for any reason to get a flu shot, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and flu season, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. This includes students, faculty and staff.

University officials say individuals have until Jan. 11, 2021 — the start of the spring semester— to get immunized.  But RIT encourages students to get the vaccine as early as possible.

Students, faculty and staff will be asked to provide proof they received the flu vaccine via RIT portals online.

If the spring semester begins, and members of the campus community do not provide evidence of a flu shot, they will not be able to come on campus for any reason, according to RIT officials.

Individuals with medical or religious exemptions on record will receive messages through university portals confirming the exemption.

