LSU Experiences Record Enrollment Despite COVID-19

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment at Louisiana State University (LSU) has reached an all-time high for the fall semester, according to The Associated Press In fact, more than 34,000 students are taking courses via in-person or online through the Baton Rouge campus.

The flagship university also broke records for the third-straight year with its freshmen class; 6,690 freshmen enrolled in the university exceeding last year’s record of 6,126 students.

This enrollment increase may be in part due to how LSU has changed how it approached its admissions criteria, lessening its reliance on standardized test scores and grade point averages (GPA).

The university said the average score on the ACT college entrance exam remains above 25 for its latest freshman class, while its average GPA for new freshmen  class was an all-time high of nearly 3.5.

 

 

