Lilly Endowment Inc. Awards Vincennes University a $2.5 Million Grant :

Vincennes University in Indiana was recently awarded a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help fund various programs according to WTWO News/MyWasbashValley.com.

Initially, the grant was created via Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities, an initiative to strengthen higher education attainment and resources across the state.



The grant will provide opportunities in workforce development, dual credit career and technical education, which all play a role in diversifying the pipeline of students interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers. In addition, the grant is being used to partner with major Central Indiana employers to help expand technical education and work-based learning opportunities in the critical advanced manufacturing sector, according to university officials.