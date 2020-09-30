Harvard Business School Renames Building After Renowned Black Professor :

Harvard Business School (HBS) announced Tuesday that it will rename a building on its campus in honor of Dr. James I. Cash, a retired faculty member known for his leadership and for breaking barriers for Black people. The announcement came at a virtual town hall with faculty, staff and students.

“When one thinks of individuals who have advanced racial equity in the US, many names come to mind,” said Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria. “They are all leaders who, in ways that may be more or less visible yet always against all odds, realized tremendous personal achievements and also actively worked to lift others. Jim Cash is someone who exemplifies such leadership.

“Not only has he transcended many racial barriers in his own life, he also has propelled generations of Black students, faculty, and staff, as well as scores of business leaders, to successful and meaningful lives and careers.”

Cash joined the HBS faculty in 1976, becoming the first Black tenured professor at HBS in 1985. His work centered on information technology.