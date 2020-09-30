NBA Star Chris Paul Enrolls at HBCU - Higher Education

Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up

NBA Star Chris Paul Enrolls at HBCU

September 30, 2020
NBA star Chris Paul has enrolled at Winston-Salem State University, a North Carolina historically Black college, where he will take a class and encourage students to get to the polls, the NBA reported.

Chris Paul

Paul’s parents also attended Winston-Salem State.

“We are providing transportation to HBCU students to get the polls so we are working on that now,” Paul said on ESPN’s First Take.

Paul said he’s partnered with two other players to help get students to the polls on Election Day.

The Oklahoma City player raised awareness of HBCUs during the playoffs by wearing shoes representing various schools, including Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T.

