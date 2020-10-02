Dr. Michael T. Benson Named Third President of Coastal Carolina University :

Dr. Michael T. Benson has been named the third president of Coastal Carolina University (CCU). He will begin his tenure on Jan. 2. 2021.

Benson previously served as the 13th president of Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) from 2013 to 2020.

Benson is currently a visiting professor in the Department of History of Science and Technology in the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University.

“My family and I are ecstatic to be joining Coastal Carolina University,” Benson said. “We appreciate the board of trustees entrusting us with this amazing responsibility, and we pledge to do everything we can to build on the solid foundation already in place. There are limitless opportunities ahead. What a great time to be a Chanticleer. We look forward to getting involved on campus and in the community and to helping our students succeed any way we can.”