Bowie State University Police Officer on Administrative Leave After Alleged Incident with Student :

Last week, a police officer at Bowie State University was placed on administrative leave after allegedly pushing a student down the stairs during an incident that happened on campus grounds, according to the Baltimore CBS affiliate WJZ.

The incident was caught on video and the video surfaced on social media.

University officials said that on Sept. 23, police were called for a noise complaint. Allegedly one student made remarks that were perceived as aggressive and was not complying with rules.

“The young man refused to provide a Bowie State ID and could not immediately be identified as a Bowie student,” a university official explained.

While the student was detained, he was not charged.

“We have enlisted the Maryland State Police to complete this review. To ensure the integrity of the police department, I have recommended that an outside agency conduct an independent investigation,” a university official said.