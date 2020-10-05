2020 International Colloquium on Black Males in Education Kicks Off Tuesday - Higher Education

2020 International Colloquium on Black Males in Education Kicks Off Tuesday

October 5, 2020 | :
Wisconsin’s Equity and Inclusion Laboratory (Wei LAB) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Ohio State University’s Todd Anthony Bell National Resource Center on the African American Male will hold the 2020 International Colloquium on Black Males in Education (ICBME) virtually this year, with events each Tuesday in October, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison press release.

Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson

This year’s colloquium is, “A Virtual Experience: When Racial Uprising and COVID-19 Collide.”

“In a year in which racial uprising and COVID-19 have both disproportionately affected and illuminated the inequalities experienced by the Black community, a global convening is more important than ever,” the event description read. “Though our meetings will be virtual, our mission remains the same. We aim to provide a space for participants to discuss and share ideas and innovative practices that serve to improve the educational outcomes and experiences of Black males throughout the life course.”

The event is being chaired by Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Register here.

