Announcing 12 qualifying institutions for the DOIT certification program :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ralph Newell

Phone: 703.385.2419

Email: Ralph@DiverseEducation.com

Fairfax, Va.— After reviewing the results of the first pillar survey on senior representational diversity, CoopLew and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education are pleased to announce the first 12 qualifying institutions for the DOIT certification program.

DOIT (Diverse Organizational Impact and Transformation) is a research mechanism that certifies an institution’s progress on diversity and inclusion.

The certification process utilizes four Institutional Pillars for Transformation (IPTs) and a Pillar Indicator Map (PIM) as a framework to identify institutional components that speak to intentionality, frequency, and policy associated with behaviors and expectations for executing transformation within core executive-level activities for recruitment, retention, reward, promotion, and pipeline.

The four pillars are:

RD – Representational Diversity

ILC – Institutional Leadership & Commitment

CCT – Curricular & Co-Curricular Transformation

CC – Campus Climate

Based on their respective IPT scores for Pillar IV, the following institutions (in alphabetical order) will be recognized in the November 12, 2020 edition of Diverse.

California Institute of the Arts

Coe College

Edinboro University

Frontier Nursing University

Grand Valley State University

Iowa Wesleyan University

McNeese State University

St. Catherine University

University of Washington Seattle

Western Connecticut State University

William & Mary

Yeshiva Ohr Elchonon Chabad

For institutions wishing to retroactively participate in the first survey and the next two pillar surveys please visit the DOIT homepage.

Find out about CoopLew and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education and for more information, contact CoopLew at william@cooplew.com or (800) LEAD-CDO or Diverse at 703-385-2419