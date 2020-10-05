Announcing 12 qualifying institutions for the DOIT certification program - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: News |

Announcing 12 qualifying institutions for the DOIT certification program

October 5, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ralph Newell
Phone: 703.385.2419
Email: Ralph@DiverseEducation.com

Fairfax, Va.— After reviewing the results of the first pillar survey on senior representational diversity, CoopLew and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education are pleased to announce the first 12 qualifying institutions for the DOIT certification program.

DOIT (Diverse Organizational Impact and Transformation) is a research mechanism that certifies an institution’s progress on diversity and inclusion.

The certification process utilizes four Institutional Pillars for Transformation (IPTs) and a Pillar Indicator Map (PIM) as a framework to identify institutional components that speak to intentionality, frequency, and policy associated with behaviors and expectations for executing transformation within core executive-level activities for recruitment, retention, reward, promotion, and pipeline.

The certification process uses two frameworks to measure institutional transformation: the four Institutional Pillars for Transformation (IPTs) and a Pillar Indicator Map (PIM). Together, IPT and PIM identify how an institution’s intentionality, frequency, and policy is impacting core executive-level activities such as recruitment, retention, reward, promotion, and pipeline.

The four pillars are:

  • RD – Representational Diversity
  • ILC – Institutional Leadership & Commitment
  • CCT – Curricular & Co-Curricular Transformation
  • CC – Campus Climate

Based on their respective IPT scores for Pillar IV, the following institutions (in alphabetical order) will be recognized in the November 12, 2020 edition of Diverse.

  • California Institute of the Arts
  • Coe College
  • Edinboro University
  • Frontier Nursing University
  • Grand Valley State University
  • Iowa Wesleyan University
  • McNeese State University
  • St. Catherine University
  • University of Washington Seattle
  • Western Connecticut State University
  • William & Mary
  • Yeshiva Ohr Elchonon Chabad

For institutions wishing to retroactively participate in the first survey and the next two pillar surveys please visit the DOIT homepage.

Find out about CoopLew and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education and for more information, contact CoopLew at william@cooplew.com or (800) LEAD-CDO or Diverse at 703-385-2419

 

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net