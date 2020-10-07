Annual HBCU Moguls in the Making Business Competition Begins Thursday :

The second annual Moguls in the Making, a business plan pitch competition offering Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students opportunities to develop vital skills, will take place virtually Oct. 8-11.

The competition is hosted by Ally Financial Inc., Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), and rapper and singer Big Sean’s foundation, the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF).

It will give 50 students — grouped into teams of five from 10 HBCUs — the chance to present business plans.

The top three teams will win prizes. First prize includes internships at the Ally Design Concept Studio and a $10,000 scholarship. Six of the 2019 Moguls in the Making participants joined the company as full-time employees.

The 10 HBCUs involved are Alabama A&M University, Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Virginia State University.