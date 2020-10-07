Chipotle Adds Its First HBCU to Employee Debt-Free Degree Program :

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is expanding its debt-free degree program to include Paul Quinn College, the U.S.’s first urban work college and one of the U.S.’s oldest historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), QSR reported.

Partnering with Guild Education, Chipotle covers 100% of tuition costs up front for more than 75 business and technology degrees for eligible employees. After 120 days of employment, employees are eligible for the program.

Paul Quinn College is the program’s first HBCU. Other schools involved include the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Southern New Hampshire University and Wilmington University.

Since its 2016 launch, Chipotle’s Cultivate Education program has seen more than 8,000 employees enrolled in the tuition reimbursement benefit or debt-free degrees, which were introduced last year.

“Chipotle’s Cultivate Education program continues to thrive, giving employees the opportunity to achieve enhanced economic mobility,” says Rachel Carlson, CEO and co-founder of Guild Education. “By expanding the program to include Paul Quinn College, Chipotle is offering employees a more comprehensive, inclusive benefit.”