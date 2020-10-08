Florida State President and Wife Test Positive for COVID-19 :

Florida State University President Dr. John Thrasher and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Thrasher, 76, tested positive at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, and his wife, Jean Thrasher, tested positive Monday night, according to FSU. They are isolating at home, with a FSU statement saying that both are feeling well.

Thrasher attended a FSU football game on Saturday. According to the statement, he is regularly tested.

FSU has had 1,464 positive cases reported since re-opening.

According to the statement, FSU is doing contact tracing for people who have been near Thrasher recently.