Morehouse College Mourns Beloved Dean :

Maurice Washington, senior student affairs officer and dean at Morehouse College, died Sunday, 11Alive reported.

Throughout his over 13 year career at Morehouse, Washington served as director of housing and residential life, associate dean of student services and associate vice president for student affairs. He was appointed as dean in 2016.

Previously, Washington also worked at New York University from 1999 to 2006 as director of community development and residence life.

“Dean Washington was deeply respected and loved by the entire Morehouse College community and his transition is a tremendous loss,” the school wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew him and loved him.”