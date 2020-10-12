ASHLEE K. ROBERTS :

ASHLEE K. ROBERTS has been appointed the executive director of student affairs planning and operations at Stockton University. Previously the associate director of student involvement at the University of MissouriSt. Louis, Roberts holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology, English and African & African American studies from the University of Memphis. She holds a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Saint Louis University.