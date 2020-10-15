University of Iowa Discipline Students for Policy Violations of COVID-19 :

The University of Iowa is disciplining students for policy violations that fail to stop the spread of the coronavirus, such as not wearing a mask or social distancing, according to Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Though the university has asked students to think about their personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on campus, that alone has not been enough to keep everyone safe.

The university has found 392 students in violation of COVID-19 related university policies since the start of the fall semester to Oct. 9 alone — which is roughly 28.5% of the 1,372 reports received.

The total number of policy violations and number of students disciplined regarding COVID-19 have continued to rise, including fraternity and sorority chapters that are also being investigated for large gatherings.