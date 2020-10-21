Hampton University to Remain Online in Spring 2021 :

Classes at the historically Black Hampton University will remain online in spring 2021 due to considerations of the COVID-19 pandemic, 13NewsNow reported.

“With the cases spiking on college and university campuses, including HBCUs, and in a majority of the states, we have determined that it is in the best interest of the entire Hampton University community to continue virtual instruction for the spring 2021 semester,” announced Hampton University president William R. Harvey in a letter to campus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 8.3 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with the number of cases increasing in most states.

In response to student feedback, two notable changes will be made to the spring semester. Those changes include an additional break in the calendar and the requirement that all faculty record their lectures.

“Many students have had to take on additional responsibilities like a job, take care of siblings, as well as deal with deaths and illness because of COVID –19,” Harvey wrote. “It was suggested that the spring 2021 semester calendar include an additional break. Another suggestion was to require faculty to record all lectures so students living on the West Coast and outside of the country may be accommodated. I have asked for this to be done.”