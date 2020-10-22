Northwestern University to Resume Retirement Plan Contributions in January :

Northwestern University will resume 5% automatic and up to 5% matching contributions to faculty and staff actively on the University’s Retirement Plan, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the Daily Northwestern reported.

Back in May, University President Morton Schapiro announced the suspension of plan contributions to help offset the 2020 fiscal year’s $90 million shortfall, the Daily Northwestern reported.

NU had been criticized for this move by NU Community Not Cops, a Twitter account demanding the school “divest from police force and invest in Black student communities.”

The Twitter account claimed Schapiro was “squashing faculty dissent” of his stance on recent student protests with this reinstatement.