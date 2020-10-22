Northwestern University Student-Led Group Push to Abolish Police - Higher Education

NOMINATE AN EMERGING SCHOLAR

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Northwestern University Student-Led Group Push to Abolish Police

October 22, 2020 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

A student-led group at Northwestern University named “Northwestern Community Not Cops” coalition has burned a banner while chanting profanities in front of the university president, Dr. Morton Schapiro’s home, reported NBC Chicago.

The activists are demanding that the university police be abolished in an effort to invest in resources for Black students.

Though the majority of protests have remained peaceful, the university’s president is calling the group’s latest actions “disgusting.”

The NC Not Cops has also created a petition that has garnered more than 8,000 signatures.

“While the university has every intention to improve NUPD, there’s absolutely no intention to abolish it,” said Schapiro via an email to students.

Protestors said they were inspired by protests over the summer following the high-profile cases of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

 

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net