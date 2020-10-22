SBU President Will Resign Amid Tensions with Missouri Baptist Convention - Higher Education

NOMINATE AN EMERGING SCHOLAR

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

SBU President Will Resign Amid Tensions with Missouri Baptist Convention

October 22, 2020 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The Southwest Baptist University (SBU) president, Dr. Eric Turner, will resign from his post next month, according to Springfield News-Leader.

Turner cited the evolving relationship and tension between SBU and the Missouri Baptist Convention. In February, Baptist News Global reported on conflicts between the university and its denominational church sponsor over issues ranging from “doctrinal instability” to accusations of clergy sex abuse.

In a written statement Turner said, “as the university and Missouri Baptist Convention rearticulate their long-standing relationship, I think it is vital for the two entities to have a fresh start with a new leader at the helm.”

Turner will remain for the next month to help with the transition of the following president. The news release also mentioned a strategic planning launch, budget stewardship, response to COVID-19, among other potential changes.

Dr. Brad Johnson, vice president of institutional advancement, is set to become acting president on Nov. 21, the university said.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net