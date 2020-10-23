Loyola University New Orleans and Ochsner Health to Start Undergraduate Nursing Program :

Loyola University New Orleans and Ochsner Health are looking to start a four-year pre-licensure undergraduate nursing program starting fall 2021, according to university officials.

The program will lead to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Graduates can take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for registered nurses (RNs).

The program is currently pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). It has been approved by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

“Ochsner Health is proud to expand our longstanding relationship with Loyola University New Orleans to develop a new nursing program that will train and mentor the next generation of nursing professionals,” said Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said. “The growing national nursing shortage and COVID-19 have demonstrated the significant need for more high-quality healthcare education programs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “an average of 175,900 openings for registered nurses are projected each year over the decade, largely in part to retiring nurses. This projected shortage is more acute in the South,” according to the press release.