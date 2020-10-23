University of Michigan Close to Implementing Recommendations from Former Provost Sexual Misconduct Report :

The University of Michigan is close to hiring an external law firm to help the school implement recommendations from a report about sexual misconduct allegations against its former Provost Dr. Martin Philbert, MLive.com reported.

A report by D.C. law firm WilmerHale described years of Philbert’s alleged sexual misconduct with students and employees.

Philbert was removed from his post in January.

During an Oct. 22 Board of Regents meeting, chairwoman Denise Illitch said that the board had found “multiple qualified firms and hopes to select one in the coming weeks,” MLive.com reported.

The firm is also investigating sexual abuse allegations against the late UM athletic doctor Robert Anderson.