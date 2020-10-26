Ohio Valley University Court-Ordered to Pay Food Vendor $1.2 Million Over Unpaid Bills :

A circuit court judge awarded more than $1.2 million to Ohio Valley University’s food vendor over unpaid bills, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.

Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton made the decision Oct. 13. in a July lawsuit against OVU by Aladdin Food Management Services LLC.

According to the lawsuit, OVU failed to make approximately $1,160,000 in payments to the vendor on an agreement signed July 2014.

The order said OVU owes the company $1,197,664.57 and at least $15,109.70 in attorney fees and costs – a total of $1,212,774.27.

After negotiations occurred in fall 2019, according to the lawsuit, OVU officials verbally acknowledged and agreed to a revised repayment plan in December. But in February, OVU made only a partial payment, according to the lawsuit.

OVU President Michael Ross said in an email Friday that the school acknowledged its debt and intended to pay all of it.

He said OVU made “substantial payments” to reduce the debt in the fall and spring.

“Unfortunately, we could not reconcile the exact amount of debt before COVID-19,” Ross said. “In March (2020), the campus closed for the semester and Aladdin submitted their notice to leave as our provider. … We are optimistic we will be able to work with Aladdin on a resolution.”