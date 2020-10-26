Duke Reports 17 New Positive COVID-19 Tests :

Between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23, Duke University reported 21 new positive coronavirus test results out of 15,378 total tests, according to data from the University’s COVID-19 testing tracker.

Out of 13,563 student tests, 17 resulted in positive. The positivity rate is now 0.125%, according to The Chronicle.

Nine students tested positive of 131 tests total. These students had symptoms and/or were in close contact with someone who tested positive as well.

Out of 1,816 people total, four tests came back positive from faculty and staff — which were contact traced.

Both the total number of new student cases reported this week and last week are the same.

A series of safety measures came into play. 157 people were placed in precautionary quarantine and 151 were released; 21 people were placed in isolation, and 14 were cleared to leave after having previously tested positive.

About 5% of the more than 300 quarantine and isolation beds available for students in Duke housing are full, according to a news release.

Since Aug. 2, the university has conducted various types of testing for students, faculty, and staff, including entry testing of every returning student, testing based on contact tracing, and pooled surveillance testing of asymptomatic people.