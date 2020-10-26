Oklahoma State University Renames Two Buildings After First Black Student :

Oklahoma State University has renamed two buildings on its Stillwater campus after civil rights pioneer Nancy Randolph Davis, the school’s first Black student, ABC 8 News reported.

The OSU Board of Regents gave the approval Friday to rename its Human Sciences and Human Sciences West buildings to Nancy Randolph Davis and Nancy Randolph Davis West.

Davis began attending then-Oklahoma A&M College in 1949, earning a master’s degree in home economics from there in 1952. Later, she taught the subject in Oklahoma high schools for more than 40 years.

A civil rights advocate, Davis was an adviser to the Oklahoma City National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Youth Council.

In 2015, she died. She was 88.