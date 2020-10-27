Tuskegee University President Lily McNair Will Take Six-Month Medical Leave October 30 :

Tuskegee University announced Monday that President Dr. Lily D. McNair will take a six-month medical leave starting October 30. Serving as interim president will be Dr. Charlotte P. Morris,

former associate dean of the school’s Brimmer College of Business and Information Science,

“We fully support Dr. McNair’s decision to take the time she needs to take care of herself,” said Norma Clayton, chair of the Tuskegee University Board of Trustees. “Her leadership is critical to our plans to continue to move the institution to greater heights. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her being back with us soon.”

This is the second leave that McNair has been granted since she assumed the post in 2018.

Morris has served as TU’s interim president twice before: in 2010, between Dr. Benjamin F. Payton’s retirement and Dr. Gilbert L. Rochon’s appointment and in 2017, between Dr. Brian L. Johnson’s departure and McNair’s appointment.