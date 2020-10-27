Princeton University’s Endowment Rises to $26.6 billion :

Princeton University’s endowment rose by 5.6%, increasing it to $26.6 billion at the end of the fiscal year – approximately half a billion dollars over last fiscal year, Planet Princeton reported.

The average annual return on Princeton’s endowment for the past decade is 10.6%.

“Princeton has been fortunate to face the many financial challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic from a strong budgetary position,” Princeton University Provost Dr. Deborah Prentice said in a statement, “thanks in part to an endowment that is the result of generations of generosity from alumni and friends, as well as effective stewardship and investment by the trustees and [The Princeton University Investment Co.].

“The endowment will continue to be a crucial tool as we pursue our four key priorities in these challenging times: ensuring the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff; restoring our teaching and research activities to normal operations, safely but as soon as possible; sustaining our commitments to access and affordability; and retaining and supporting our talented workforce.”