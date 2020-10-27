Augustana University Received $1 Million Gift for Student-Athlete Scholarships :

Augustana University has received a $1 million endowed gift for student-athlete scholarships, according to university officials.

The gift – from Bob and Trish Swanhorst – will support all athletes and help progress AU’s strategic plan, “Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030.”

Bob attended Augustana College in 1957, where he played basketball and set school scoring and rebounding records. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and proceeded to teach for years, along with Trish.

Bob was inducted into the Augustana Hall of Fame in 1981 and the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.