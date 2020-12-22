Dr. Amy Waer Named Dean of Texas A&M University College of Medicine :

Dr. Amy Waer will be dean of the Texas A&M University College of Medicine, effective Jan. 1, according to a Texas A&M press release. Waer has been serving as interim dean since September 2019.

During her tenure as interim dean, Waer continued to operate as executive dean for education and academic programs for the college. She joined the college in February 2018 as vice dean of education and academic programs.

Waer has “several decades of surgical experience and graduate/undergraduate medical education expertise from private group general surgery practice in Virginia followed by 14 years at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center and College of Medicine in Tucson, Arizona,” according to the press release.

In Arizona, she has held numerous titles, including surgery clerkship director, surgery residency program director, chair of general surgery, chief medical officer and medical director for the Arizona Telehealth Program.

Her work centers around surgery and breast cancer.

She holds an undergraduate degree and a medical degree from the University of Arizona.

She is a highly decorated scholar and has also been inducted into Texas A&M College of Medicine’s Academy of Distinguished Medical Educators.