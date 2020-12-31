In this episode, podcast host David Pluviose wraps up the year and brings the latest ideas, coverage, and hot topics straight from the Diverse newsroom to you. With higher education impacted by not one but two pandemics – COVID and Racism, it is needless to say that 2020 has been a turbulent and challenging year for students and the rest of us all. Tune in to the final episode of 2020 as we also touch on COVID’s impact on community colleges and the Top 100 Associate Degree Producers of 2020.
KEY POINTS / MAIN TAKEAWAYS:
QUOTABLES:
“If our minority students are no longer seeing higher education as a viable pathway to a job, especially when there’s a pandemic that makes life difficult in terms of paying the bills, we are not going to see minority workers making it in some of these high wage fields.”
PRODUCTS / RESOURCES MENTIONED:
Get the December issue here.
Visit the Education Writers Association website.
Visit the Diverse: Issues in Higher Education website, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.