Wayne County Community College District to Cut Tuition for Students Registering Jan. 1 to Jan. 19 :

Wayne County Community College District will cut their tuition in half across all academic and career programs for students who register between Jan. 1 and Jan. 19, 2021 for the spring semester, according to a WCCCD press release.

This comes as part of the “New Day, New Way” initiative.

Students already registered for the spring 2021 semester prior to Jan. 1, 2021 will get half off tuition for either the summer or fall 2021 semester.

“Our mission has always been to help people find pathways to better lives through higher education,” said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. “Tens of thousands of individuals across our region are leaving 2020 behind with a deep need and desire to turn towards something better. We are here to help them find an opportunity that allows them to grow, their families to grow, and their communities to thrive.”