University of Maryland to Name Two Residence Halls After Four Diversity Trailblazers :

The University of Maryland is naming two new residence halls after four students who were trailblazers in helping bring diversity to campus, WJLA reported.

The halls will be named after Hiram Whittle, the first African American male to be admitted to the university in 1951; Elaine Johnson Coates, the first African American female to graduate with an education degree in 1959; Pyon Su, the first Korean student to receive a degree from any American college or university; and Chunjen Constant Chen, the first Chinese student to enroll at the Maryland Agricultural College.

“I am proud to announce the naming of Whittle-Johnson Hall and Pyon-Chen Hall for four trailblazers who contributed to the rich diversity and culture that defines our campus today. Each exemplifies Terrapin grit, desire and determination,” said UMD President Dr. Daryll J. Pines.

The residence halls are now under construction.