University of Tennessee Hires Outside Legal Counsel to Help With Compliance Investigation into Football Program - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

University of Tennessee Hires Outside Legal Counsel to Help With Compliance Investigation into Football Program

January 5, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has hired outside legal counsel to help with a compliance investigation into the school’s football program, 10News reported.

“We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention. As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it’s appropriate,” UT director of news and information Tyra Haag said.

According to reports, UT’s own compliance department was looking into the program for alleged violations, such as recruiting violations.

Skillman and Glazier have expertise in dealing with college athletics, with the latter having worked at the NCAA and having worked with UT to investigate former head basketball coach Bruce Pearl, 10News reported.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net