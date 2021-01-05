University of Tennessee Hires Outside Legal Counsel to Help With Compliance Investigation into Football Program :

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has hired outside legal counsel to help with a compliance investigation into the school’s football program, 10News reported.

“We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention. As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it’s appropriate,” UT director of news and information Tyra Haag said.

According to reports, UT’s own compliance department was looking into the program for alleged violations, such as recruiting violations.

Skillman and Glazier have expertise in dealing with college athletics, with the latter having worked at the NCAA and having worked with UT to investigate former head basketball coach Bruce Pearl, 10News reported.