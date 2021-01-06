Dr. Ronnie Hopkins Appointed Interim President at Voorhees College :

Dr. Ronnie Hopkins has been appointed interim president of Voorhees College after the departure of Dr. W. Franklin Evans, the school’s ninth president, The Times and Democrat reported.

After four years as president, Evans took another job as the first African American president of West Virginia’s West Liberty University on Jan. 1.

Previously, Hopkins was Voorhees’s provost, vice president for academic affairs and accreditation liaison. He is the founder and CEO of non-profit Possible Worlds Foundation, Inc., which provides career help for people affected by homelessness, incarceration and HIV/AIDS.

Hopkins holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a secondary teaching certification from North Carolina Central University, a master’s degree and a doctorate in English from Michigan State University. He has also finished postdoctoral studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a Doctor of Humane Letters Honoris Causa from Saint Monica University in Buea, Cameroon, Central West Africa.

The school’s trustee board has started its next president search. Evans will be a presidential consultant for Voorhees, a historically Black college, through January.